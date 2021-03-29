NYPD hunts for assailant seen in video brutally beating Asian woman on way to church

New York City Police are on the lookout for the attacker caught on video brutally beating a 65-year-old Asian woman who was on her way to church, according to reports.

SUSPECTS STILL AT LARGE AFTER ASIAN WOMAN ROBBED, DRAGGED BY CAR IN SAN FRANCISCO; POLICE INVESTIGATING

The attack was brutal and was caught on surveillance video from inside a lobby in Midtown. The New York Post, citing police, reported that the suspect yelled anti-Asian statements while he beat the woman. Sources told the paper that the assailant yelled, "F—k you, you don’t belong here."

The video appears to show the woman getting kicked in the stomach, which causes her to fall. The assailant proceeds to pummel her while she is on the ground, kicking her in the head and body. An individual described in reports as a security guard -- seems unwilling to render aid to the woman, and instead closes the door after the attack.

Authorities told the Post that the woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital with a fractured pelvis and is listed in stable condition. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC 7 NY reported that the woman was on her way to church at the time of the assault.