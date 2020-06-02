NYPD officer struck by vehicle in the Bronx in apparent hit-and-run, video shows

A shocking video posted on social media shows a New York City police officer being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in what appears to be a deliberate hit-and-run.

The video shows a dark-colored vehicle driving straight toward the officer and striking him, then shows the officer flying up against a nearby vehicle before landing in the street as both vehicles drive away.

Several people, possibly other police officers, are seen rushing to the victim’s aid.

“That’s a f---ing cop!” a woman is heard saying on the video. “Oh sh--!”

An NYPD van then quickly arrives and the injured officer is helped inside it. Suddenly, numerous other NYPD vehicles appear at the scene.

NYPD officials confirmed that the victim is an NYPD sergeant who was later taken to a hospital, where he was said to be in serious but stable condition with unspecified injuries.

The sergeant was at East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in the 44th Precinct, where he was investigating a report of a possible burglary, police officials told Fox News.

As of early Tuesday, no suspects had been arrested in connection with the case, authorities said.