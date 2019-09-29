Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD cop arrested on sex charges involving 12-year-old girl

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
NYPD officer killed in the line of dutyVideo

NYPD officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Brian Mulkeen was gunned down in the Bronx. Fellow NYPD officers lined up outside of the hospital to honor the fallen hero.

A New York City police detective who monitored sex offenders was arrested Friday on sex-abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

Detective Juan Jimenez, 37, allegedly groped and tried to kiss his daughter’s friend inside his Brooklyn apartment building, the New York Post reported, citing police.

According to court documents, Jimenez grabbed the child by the waist and "attempted to kiss (the girl) about the mouth and grabbed (her) buttocks with (her) hands." The girl reported the alleged incident and officials launched an investigation, police said.

An NYPD officer was arrested Friday on sex charges involving a young girl.

An NYPD officer was arrested Friday on sex charges involving a young girl. (NYPD)

NYPD OFFICER, ‘A GREAT COP, DEDICATED TO KEEPING THIS CITY SAFE,’ KILLED DURING SHOOTOUT IN THE BRONX, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

Jimenez, a 13-year veteran of the NYPD, faced two counts charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a matter injurious to a child.

It's not clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A Brooklyn Criminal Court judge ordered Jimenez released without bail Friday evening.

Police said Jimenez has been suspended pending the outcome of his case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.