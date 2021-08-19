NYPD officer saves man who fell on subway tracks moments before train arrived

A New York City Police officer and a Good Samaritan were seen on camera jumping onto subway tracks to save a man who fell just moments before a train arrived.

"NYPD cops help New Yorkers at any cost!" the NYPD posted on Twitter Thursday, adding that the NYPD Transit "officers didn’t hesitate for a moment" to help the man.

The incident unfolded in the Bronx when a "sick strap hanger" became unconscious and fell on the subway tracks. An NYPD Transit officer jumped down onto the tracks to move the man, as other officers stood nearby to assist and onlookers warned them to "hurry."

A Good Samaritan was also seen jumping onto the tracks to assist, who the NYPD said "bravely helped" in the situation.

The man, officer and Good Samaritan all made it to the platform as a train was seen approaching, which elicited cheers and applause from onlookers.

"That’s officers Lopez, Peguero, Sugrim, and Caban-Bailon from District 12 working as a team to flag the train and get the man to safety. Thank you to everyone who assisted!" Kathleen O'Reilly, the NYPD chief of transit, said of the video on Twitter .

The incident comes after NYPD officers were seen in May jumping onto subway tracks in lower Manhattan to help a man who had a seizure and fell.

"A glimpse of how Transit cops saved a man in medical distress yesterday. This life-saving rescue would not have been possible without our officers’ quick actions & the alertness of the @NYCTSubway train operator," O'Reilly said of that incident.