Off-duty NYPD officer suffers graze wound to head during mistaken gang shooting at her home: sources

A New York City police officer suffered a bullet graze wound to the head when someone opened fire into her suburban home early Monday morning in what investigators believe was a gang-related case of mistaken identity, according to authorities and law enforcement sources.

The off-duty NYPD officer, who is assigned to work in Queens, was eating inside her Brentwood, Long Island, home shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday when one or more gunmen shot an estimated 33 bullet rounds into the house, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

The sources said police have reason to believe the home "was previously used by the MS-13 gang."

Investigators are probing whether it was a case of mistaken identity, the sources added.

A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said multiple people were inside the house at the time.

The officer appears to have been the only person injured in the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Suffolk County police said investigators have determined "the incident was not random."

The NYPD referred all related questions to Suffolk County PD.

