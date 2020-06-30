Video shows NYC thief choke, rob elderly woman in broad daylight

A thief choked and robbed an elderly woman in broad daylight in New York City before calmly walking away, in a disturbing incident caught on video.

The attack happened in the area of East 29th Street and First Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER: MAYOR DE BLASIO IS 'SURRENDERING' TO VIOLENT CRIME

Footage posted on Twitter by the New York Police Department shows the man approach the woman, who authorities say is 64 years old, from behind and choke her before pulling her to the ground, crouching over her and stealing her bag.

He then saunters away as the woman remains on the ground, video shows.

NYPD SEES 49 PERCENT SPIKE IN OFFICERS FILING FOR RETIREMENT AMID CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE

Police said the thief also made off with the victim’s Apple iPhone and her wallet, which contained roughly $100.

The victim was not seriously injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP