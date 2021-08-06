NYPD searching for murderer of Queens divorce attorney found stabbed in his office

New York City police are searching for the murderer of a lawyer who was found stabbed to death in his office Thursday morning.

A janitor found Charles Zolot, 65, dead around 5:50 a.m. and called 911. Officers discovered an "unconscious and unresponsive" Zolot laying on his back with "trauma" to his face and torso, the latter of which an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News was "a puncture wound."

Medical personnel pronounced Zolot dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made, and there have been no updates to the investigation, which is ongoing, police say.

Zolot, a resident of Jamaica, Queens, worked as a real estate and divorce attorney in Jackson Heights for decades, the Queens Eagle reported.

Zolot graduated from Queens College with a degree in Political Science before attending Syracuse University College of Law. He started practicing law in 1982.

Frank Bruno, president of the Queens County Bar Association, told the Eagle that while the circumstances of Zolot’s death are still unclear, "attorneys really try to solve problems and clients will blame the lawyer."

A tenant in Zolot’s office building told the New York Post that two clients had recently threatened Zolot.

"Some clients of his threatened him and then they came back and did the deed last night," the tenant told the newspaper, claiming that security cameras at the building caught the duo there Wednesday night.

One of Zolot’s neighbors described him as "a bright guy, a hard-working guy."