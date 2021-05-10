Times Square shooting: NYPD manhunt continues for suspect who wounded 3 innocent bystanders, including girl, 4

The 4-year-old girl who was struck when bullets flew in New York City's Times Square over the weekend barely shed a tear as police rushed her to an ambulance and began treating her, according to the officer who carried her to safety.

The Brooklyn, New York, girl, who suffered a bullet wound to the leg, was one of three people wounded when the gunman opened fire reportedly during a dispute at the crossroads of the world around 5 p.m. Saturday.

"This little girl was so strong," New York Police Officer Alyssa Vogel told the New York Post. "She didn’t even cry once except when we were putting the tourniquet on. She screamed because it’s very painful."

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old from Rhode Island, was also shot in the leg, and a 43-year-old New Jersey woman suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, according to officials and the Post. All three victims are expected to survive.

The New York Police Department released a video of the suspect soon after Saturday’s shooting, showing a man wearing dark-colored bottoms and a distinctly pattered, white, yellow and red shirt emblazoned with the number 9.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, but sources told the Post and the New York Daily News their suspect is 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad.

NYPD officials shared video footage showing Vogel cradling the wounded child as she runs toward a waiting ambulance, with the little girl’s mother following behind them.

"As a mom, I think my motherly instincts just went to, you know, I need to help her," she told ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Vogel, who reportedly has a 6-month-old son at home, said she was concerned with calming the nerves of the little girl’s mother as they rushed her to the hospital.

"I kept telling her to breathe and that her daughter was going to be OK," Vogel told the Post. "I kept trying to calm her down because she was obviously very scared."

Once they arrived at the local hospital, "I actually got out of the ambulance with her and ran her to the pediatrics unit, where the doctors took over," Vogel told the Post.