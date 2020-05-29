NYPD issues officer safety alert after Brooklyn man's 'cop killings' online threat

The NYPD has issued an “officer safety alert” in response to an unverified threat by a Brooklyn man against law enforcement officers.

The internal memo was sent to officers Thursday amid protests in New York and other U.S. cities over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who, while handcuffed, pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

The NYPD alert advises officers that the Brooklyn man named Khaalid Anderson, 26, issued a threat on social media, saying, “Cop killings are gonna be a thing... somebody gotta die.”

“There is currently no probable cause for arrest,” the alert says. “MOS are urged to exercise caution and to remain vigilant.”

The alert advises members of the department to take appropriate action and contact the Intelligence Bureau Threat Assessment Unit, if they come into contact with Anderson.

An NYPD public information officers had no comment on the alert, which was obtained by Shawn Cohen, a journalist who worked the NYPD beat for the New York Post. Cohen tweeted a screenshot of the alert Friday morning.

A similar NYPD alert was issued last year warning of a threat from the notorious MS-13 street gang against officers living in towns on Long Island where the gang proliferated.