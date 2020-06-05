Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published

NYPD investigating alleged 'white power' symbol made by cop during protest

Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay | Fox News
close
NYPD commissioner addresses violence in New York CityVideo

NYPD commissioner addresses violence in New York City

Investigations into the NYPD's use of excessive force will happen, Bryan Llenas reports.

The New York Police Department has announced it will conduct an internal review of a video that potentially shows one of its officers making a gesture that has been linked to "white power."

A clip of a uniformed police officer at a protest on Saturday seemingly making the "OK"-like gesture – which entails one making a circle with their thumb and index finger while three other fingers are outstretched – circulated across social media this week and has led to further investigation, according to NBC News.

VIOLENT, ARMED LOOTERS OVERRUN SANTA MONICA MUSIC CENTER: 'THEY TOOK EVERYTHING FROM US, AND NO ONE STOPPED THEM'

A Brooklyn-based rapper, China Mac, posted the footage on Instagram and it quickly spawned across multiple social media platforms — making its way all the way to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

New York Police Department officers stand in formation after arresting multiple protesters marching after curfew on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in New York. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. 

New York Police Department officers stand in formation after arresting multiple protesters marching after curfew on Fifth Avenue, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in New York. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.  (AP)

While an age-old gesticulation that once signaled an "OK "or right to go, the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, last year listed the salute as a "symbol of hate," pointing out how in recent times it has become a code for white supremacy.

NYPD CONFRONTS GEORGE FLOYD CROWDS AS CURFEW TAKES EFFECT; BUFFALO CLASH GETS 2 COPS SUSPENDED

The matter also garnered national attention following the Army vs. Navy game last year, in which officials launched an investigation into a hand sign displayed both by West Point cadets and Annapolis midshipmen during a broadcast of the annual football game in Philadelphia.

NYPD Deputy Police Chief McCarthy greets protesters as they take part in a solidarity march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd, a black man died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

NYPD Deputy Police Chief McCarthy greets protesters as they take part in a solidarity march for George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. Floyd, a black man died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In the end, it was determined that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the "circle game," and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values, a West Point spokesperson stated at the time.

Hollie McKay has a been a Fox News Digital staff reporter since 2007. She has extensively reported from war zones including Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Burma, and Latin America investigates global conflicts, war crimes and terrorism around the world. Follow her on Twitter