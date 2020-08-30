NYPD hunts suspect seen in video attempting to rape woman on subway platform

The NYPD is looking for the suspect seen in disturbing cellphone video attempting to brazenly rape a woman on a Manhattan subway platform.

Police said the "brutal sexual attack" happened as the 25-year-old woman was waiting for a Q train at a station in midtown Saturday morning.

Transit Police Chief Edward Delatorre said Sunday on Twitter that officers want to hear from subway riders who intervened, saving the woman from further harm.

“We’re seeking the public’s help finding this man, wanted for attempted rape after this brazen and brutal sexual assault yesterday at the 63rd St / Lexington Ave station,” Delatorre said.

Police released a photo of the suspect taken from the video.

The video shows the man on top of the woman and then walking away after picking up a pair of sunglasses he had dropped.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

NBC 4 New York reported that those who saw what was happening yelled at the attacker, “Hey get off her!” as the woman screamed for help.

"This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system," MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins told the WNBC-TV.

“The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law," she said.