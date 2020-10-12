Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD gearing up for more protests as presidential election nears, Barrett confirmation hearings begin

Cops required to report for duty in uniform, be prepared for deployment starting Oct. 25

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NYPD is preparing for protests in the city as the presidential election nears and contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, according to a memo obtained by The Post.

NYPD RANKS SHRINK TO THINNEST IN A DECADE AMID ANTI-COP PROTESTS

To police the expected protests, the department will require most cops to report for duty in uniform and should “be prepared for deployment” starting Oct. 25, the memo states.

The NYPD is preparing for protests in the city as the presidential election nears and contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, according to a memo obtained by The Post. (iStock)

The NYPD is preparing for protests in the city as the presidential election nears and contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, according to a memo obtained by The Post. (iStock)

“This November 3rd will be the one of the most highly contested presidential elections in the modem era. There is also a strong likelihood that the winner of the presidential election may not be decided for several weeks,” the memo states.

“Accordingly, we should anticipate and prepare for protests growing in size, frequency, and intensity leading up to the election and likely into the year 2021,” it adds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protesters have taken over city streets to protest against police brutality since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis this summer.

Looters ran riot in Manhattan on several nights after the demonstrations, ransacking stores and torching police cars.