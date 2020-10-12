NYPD gearing up for more protests as presidential election nears, Barrett confirmation hearings begin

The NYPD is preparing for protests in the city as the presidential election nears and contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, according to a memo obtained by The Post.

To police the expected protests, the department will require most cops to report for duty in uniform and should “be prepared for deployment” starting Oct. 25, the memo states.

“This November 3rd will be the one of the most highly contested presidential elections in the modem era. There is also a strong likelihood that the winner of the presidential election may not be decided for several weeks,” the memo states.

“Accordingly, we should anticipate and prepare for protests growing in size, frequency, and intensity leading up to the election and likely into the year 2021,” it adds.

Protesters have taken over city streets to protest against police brutality since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis this summer.

Looters ran riot in Manhattan on several nights after the demonstrations, ransacking stores and torching police cars.