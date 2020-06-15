Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

NYPD, FDNY find burned body with hands bound off Bronx highway

By Fox 5 NY | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police are investigating the body of a man found bound and burned on the side of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham Bay, N.Y.

The NYPD and the FDNY responded to a 911 call about a fire on the northbound Hutchinson near exit 6 between the Orchard Beach exit and the New England Thruway exit at about 12:19 a.m. Monday. They found the body with hands bound after extinguishing the flames.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SkyFox was over the area hours later where police tape remained around the scene. Traffic was disrupted through the area.

The body was brought to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

This story originally appeared on Fox 5 NY.