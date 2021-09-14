Expand / Collapse search
NYPD, FBI arrest infamous Colombo crime family bosses and associates: sources

12 people, including mob bosses, members, expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon

By Marta Dhanis , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
The boss and underboss of New York City’s infamous Colombo crime family were among a dozen people arrested Tuesday morning in connection with allegations of corruption and healthcare fraud, Fox News has learned. 

Sources told Fox News that nine of the 12 people arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department on Tuesday morning are "members and associates of the Colombo crime family," and include the family’s boss and underboss. A "Bonanno crime family soldier" is also among the dozen arrested, the source said. 

The arrest of a 13th person is "imminent," the source added. 

According to NBC New York, which first reported the news, all 12 arrests were made in the greater New York area. 

They are expected to appear for arraignments in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

