Son of NYPD's head of counterterrorism robbed near Central Park

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller's 13-year-old son was robbed Monday outside Central Park, reportedly losing his wallet and cellphone in the process.

The mugging occurred around 1:45 p.m. on 315 Central Park West, according to a tweet from the NYPD's 24th percent.

The post also said authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information on the suspect, whose image they captured on surveillance video.

"WANTED for A ROBBERY in front of 315 central park west #manhattan NYPD 24th Precinct on 8/10/20 @ 1:45 PM," the tweet read. "Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL!"

The victim was robbed shortly after getting off a bus, by another teen who was riding a Citi bike, according to the New York Post.

