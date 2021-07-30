NYPD commissioner asks 'how can they be released' after 10-year-old assaulted in own bedroom

The New York Police Department’s commissioner said there is "no logical answer" for why repeat offenders are released back on New York streets, pointing to one case where a serial burglar was let out of jail and found allegedly rubbing his genitals on a 10-year-old’s feet in her bedroom.

"A 10 year old girl traumatized and we are again left to pick up the pieces for a failed policy. How long must we wait? How many victims must suffer? Over and over NY’ers ask, ‘How can they be released?’ ……and there is no logical answer," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.

His comment came in response to a report of suspect Raymond Wilson, 31, who was arrested 19 times since November and detained again this week for allegedly rubbing his exposed genitals on a 10-year-old girl’s feet as she slept in Greenwich Village .

BAIL REFORM LAWS LET ALLEGED CRIMINALS BACK ON THE STREETS WITHIN HOURS, THREATENING PUBLIC SECURITY

"The victim felt something slimy on her feet and noticed the defendant was rubbing his penis against her toes," said Assistant District Attorney Meghan McNulty. "The victim screamed for her parents, but nobody was home except her younger sister, who was sleeping in another room."

Police say the assault happened June 12 when Wilson allegedly got into the young girl’s home at 1 a.m.

Wilson, who fled the scene, was sought in the case after a DNA test was conducted on a stain left on the young girl’s duvet cover. He was arrested and jailed this week on $500,000 cash bail or $750,000 bond at a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday.

"I’m requiring this defendant to return to court," said Judge Anne Swern of the bail. "Because of that criminal record. Because of the fact that he was not reachable by phone. Because I know he goes by a number of different names. Because he has 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 ... a number of different Social Security numbers."

"I think he faces a significant period of incarceration."

The case also sparked others within the police force to question bail reform in the state, which has been criticized by law enforcement since it was put in place last year.

"At what point are people going to realize bail reform is not working with guys like this?" asked a police source familiar with Wilson’s case, according to the New York Daily News. "It’s not the police. We’re doing our jobs. The prosecutors are not doing theirs."

NYC ENDS 2020 WITH 41% SPIKE IN HOMICIDES

Wilson’s arrests since November include at least six burglaries and arrests on four successive days in May for other offenses. He was repeatedly let out of jail with no bail, and sometimes with no conditions, the New York Daily News reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He was in jail between July 3 and 20, and sentenced to time served and released after he confessed to a burglary and eight other cases.

Police nabbed him in the sex crime case after he was arrested again on Wednesday for allegedly stealing $3,520 worth of clothing from a SoHo store.

Authorities ran his name during that arrest and realized he was wanted in the sex crime case and other burglaries.