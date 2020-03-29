Popular NYPD officer shares #ClapBecauseWeCare video dedicated to coronavirus first responders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michael Counihan, one of New York City's most famous police officers, took the time Sunday to share a video from the movement #ClapBecauseWeCare, a public display of gratitude to first responders of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote in a caption on his Instagram page: “Listen to this.... People in NYC of all places cheering for cops, firefighters, EMT’s, sanitation workers, healthcare workers, truck drivers, people delivering food and working in grocery stores.... People doing the same thing they do every single day.”

Counihan continued, “I just hope everyone remembers who was there for them in this time of need next time some celebrity, athlete or politician is telling you how to think or feel about a situation while pushing their viewpoint or political agenda down your throat... Where are they now?”

The officer, who lives just north of the city, told Fox News: “As far as society caring more about people they normally wouldn’t bat an eye at, I think unfortunately it takes tragedies such as this virus for them to see the importance of the people delivering their food or driving it across the country. However, the reality of it is that as soon as the dust settles, just like 9/11, they will go back to paying no mind to the people that actually make the world go round. Health-care workers, sanitation workers, police and firefighters will soon be forgotten until they’re needed again.”



Hospital networks and physicians in the U.S. have been asking Americans to pause every night, for a moment of appreciation or even to go to a balcony or window and clap, as a show of thanks and gratitude to people risking their lives for the benefit of others.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s foremost infection disease expert, said Sunday that America could experience over 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

About 125,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have been recorded as of Sunday morning, with over 2,100 dead. It is certain that many more have the disease but their cases have not been reported.

New York state — where the number of dead closed in on 1,000, up by more than 200 from the day before — has remained the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, with the vast majority of the deaths in New York City.

One in three Americans has remained under state or local government orders to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, with schools and businesses closed and public life turned on its head.

Counihan, 35, became famous online this decade thanks largely to his Instagram account, @NoDonutsHere.

He previously said: “It’s to break the negative stereotypes against cops, that they are chubby and overweight and eat doughnuts. I wanted to build a platform to inspire first responders to be in shape.”

Five years ago, at 5 feet 9 and 210 pounds, he could bench-press 405 pounds, dead-lift 675 pounds, squat 635 pounds and hit the gym five days a week for two hours a day.