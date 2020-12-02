NYPD believe they’ve found missing Staten Island doctor

After weeks of searching, police believe they have located the body of a missing doctor in a Staten Island park, The New York Post has learned.

Tamara Saukin, 44, went missing around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18 while walking with her mother in Cloves Lakes Park in Sunnyside, which was part of her daily routine, police and sources said.

Cops found the woman’s body floating in the park’s lake Wednesday morning, sources said. There were no signs of foul play.

The doctor had a history of suicidal thoughts and alcoholism, according to law enforcement sources.

She also recently changed the status of her job to “self-employed” online and commented that she was having “family issues.”

Police had been searching the park for days.