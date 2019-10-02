Suspect held in sucker-punch attack that left 71-year-old woman with broken jaw

New York City police Tuesday arrested a suspect who allegedly sucker-punched a 71-year-old grandmother, breaking her jaw nearly two weeks ago, the NYPD reported on Twitter.

Joan Baptiste was walking to her Brooklyn home from her daycare job Sept. 19 when Jaquan Whittle, 27, allegedly knocked her to the ground, New York's WPIX-TV reported.

Whittle was charged with assault.

Baptiste said she doesn’t remember anything and originally thought she had simply fallen. A nearby deli worker came out to help her.

Baptiste said she had surgery last Friday and can’t eat solid food for two weeks, WPIX reported.

She also doesn't know when she'll be able to go back to work.