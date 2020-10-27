NYPD arrest man seen on video leaving pregnant girlfriend's body on side of expressway, sources say

New York City police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend and then dumping her body on the side of the road in Queens late last week.

The New York Police Department took Goey Charles, 29, into custody around 6 p.m. Monday for interrogation and ultimately charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his 29-year-old girlfriend, Vanessa Pierre, officials and a source said Tuesday morning.

Charles allegedly made “incriminating statements” during the course of the interrogation leading up to his arrest, a police source said. Additional details regarding the statements were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison shared a shocking video that appears to show a man, later identified as Charles, pulling Pierre’s body from the passenger side of a white sedan onto the pavement before closing the door and walking around to the driver’s side.

Pierre, who was pregnant and had a Hempstead, N.Y., address, was discovered around 6 a.m. Friday lying face down on the sidewalk off Horace Harding Expressway in Queens, Harrison wrote in the Tuesday morning tweet.

Pierre's body was discovered roughly 15 miles from her home and approximately 17 miles from Charles', according to information provided by police.

Pierre's cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to compression of the neck, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in an email to Fox News.

Charles is expected to appear in a Queens court later in the day.

