More NYC workers get jabs amid mandate, but 26K still refuse

Workers who haven’t complied with the requirement will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday

Associated Press
Fire chief ousted for not enforcing vaccine mandate Video

Fire chief ousted for not enforcing vaccine mandate

Former Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Davis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on President Biden calling for firing responders over vaccine mandate.

More than 26,000 of New York City’s municipal workers remained unvaccinated after Friday’s deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city said Saturday.

A last-minute rush of jabs boosted the vaccination rate to 83% among police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and other city workers covered by the mandate as of 8 p.m. Friday, up from 76% a day earlier.

A New York City detective was assaulted Monday in Queens by someone from behind. 

A New York City detective was assaulted Monday in Queens by someone from behind.  (New York Police Department)

NYC VACCINE MANDATE: FDNY ‘SICKOUT’ FORCES CLOSURE OF SEVERAL FIREHOUSES

Protestors gathered outside Gracie Mansion Thursday morning to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate. The mandate goes into effect starting Oct. 29, 2021. 

Protestors gathered outside Gracie Mansion Thursday morning to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate. The mandate goes into effect starting Oct. 29, 2021.  (Rebecca Rosenberg/Fox News Digital)

The fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20% of its fire companies and have 20% fewer ambulances in service while also changing schedules, canceling vacations and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the sanitation department will move to 12-hour shifts, as opposed to the usual 8-hour shifts, and begin working Sundays to ensure trash doesn’t pile up.

