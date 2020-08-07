Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

NYC woman stabbed in midday attack in subway station, video shows

Victim was purchasing subway ticket when attacked

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Startling police footage shows the moment a man charged at a woman, whom he then stabbed in an apparently unprovoked attack, in the middle of the day, inside a New York City subway station.

According to police, the 40-year-old was purchasing her subway fare at a ticket kiosk inside a station in Manhattan's Upper West Side when the man approached her on Thursday before noon.

Video shows the man exiting through the turnstiles while holding what appears to be a sharp object in his right hand. As he passes through, he turns right and lifts his right hand over his head.

Police confirmed that the subsequent moments show the man charging at the woman. He allegedly stabbed her in the right shoulder before fleeing.

Law enforcement sources said the woman, from Queens, was taken to an area hospital, where she received multiple stitches.

Her attacker has not yet been arrested.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

