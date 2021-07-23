NYC woman busted for anti-Asian assault spree

A woman was arrested Thursday for an alleged hate-driven, anti-Asian assault spree that left four people injured over the course of several months in Queens, police said.

Maricia Bell, 25, is accused of attacking three women — ages 75, 63 and 34 — and a 23-year-old man in four separate incidents in the borough beginning May 23, according to police.

In the first attack, Bell allegedly yelled, "Why are you talking to me?" before punching the man in a Flushing parking lot on Kissena Boulevard, cops said.

Bell allegedly committed a similar assault against the 34-year-old woman inside a Pomonok bodega at about 6:40 p.m. June 16, according to police.

At about 8 p.m. July 11, Bell is accused of slugging the 63-year-old woman in the face as the victim was walking near 72nd Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, according to police.

In the latest incident, Bell allegedly whacked the 75-year-old woman with a hammer at 71st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Bell was hit with several hate crime charges, including assault, harassment and robbery, police said.

She has five prior arrests, sources said, including one on March 29 in which she was charged with assault as a hate crime.

