NYC woman, 61, bludgeoned with a kitchen pot on city street, cops say

The New York City Police Department posted a dramatic video on Thursday that they say shows a 61-year-old woman being bludgeoned with a cooking pot on a street in Harlem.

Police said in a tweet that the attackers stole cash, credit cards and the woman's walker. The victim was brought to the ground by one attacker and then another appeared to start whaling on her with the pot. A man in a white shirt appears to hover nearby.

The New York Post reported that the attack occurred on Thursday at about 8:20 p.m. The paper said the alleged assailants made off with $22, her walker and credit cards. Police did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The Post reported that the victim was hospitalized. The suspects have not been caught.