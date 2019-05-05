NYC woman, 22, in critical condition after Manhattan rooftop fall

A young woman was severely injured when she fell from a Manhattan rooftop while taking photos — just weeks after a Fordham University coed died tumbling from a campus bell tower as she shot a selfie.

The latest victim — identified by police sources as 22-year-old Reilly Hamilton — plummeted five stories from her apartment on East 25th Street near 3rd Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

“She was taking pictures, and she fell, and apparently she hit the AC unit and landed in the trash area, which is like, horrendous. Horrible. I’m just completely shocked,” said a 24-year-old neighbor in the building.

Another resident said the girl landed in a cramped garbage area behind the building — and that paramedics had to carry the victim, shouting in pain, through the neighbor’s apartment to get her out.

“She was screaming. She was just like, ‘It hurts!’ ” the neighbor said, declining to give a name. “She’s lucky to be alive.”

