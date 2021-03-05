Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

At least 7 injured in New York as vehicle plows through outdoor dining area

Car flew into outdoor dining setup in Manhattan, NYPD said

By Lia Eustachewich, Craig McCarthy | New York Post
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least seven people — including two children — were injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash that sent a car careening into an outdoor dining setup in Manhattan, police said.

The chain reaction smash-up occurred just after 8:30 a.m. when a white van hit a black sedan, sending the car hurtling through the dining area at the intersection of East 50th Street and Second Avenue.

The van kept going, plowing into another structure, police said.

Videos on Citizen app show the dramatic aftermath — piles of debris scattered in the intersection just outside a Starbucks, as well as a traffic light and street sign that were mowed down.

Airbags inside the sedan, which had front-end damage, were deployed.

A driver was taken into custody and may have been under the influence, police said.

The FDNY said seven people — five adults and two kids — were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was in the outdoor dining area at the time of the crash, police said.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.

