Search continues for NYC vandals who targeted Republican club holiday party, put fake body bags on sidewalk

The hunt continued in New York City Wednesday for suspects accused of spray-painting an anarchy symbol and anti-police messaging on the façade of the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side.

The vandalism was reported to the New York Police Department at 11:16 a.m. Dec. 3, before the GOP club's scheduled Christmas and Hanukkah Social that evening.

ANTIFA ACTIVISTS SUSPECTED OF ATTACKING GOP CLUB IN NEW YORK

Surveillance video from Metropolitan Republican Club shared with Fox News Wednesday shows fake body bags being placed on the sidewalk in front of the building.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday, nearly a week after the incident.

NYPD Detective Sophia Mason said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday that police responded to the club on East 83 Street.

“Upon arrival officers found that an unknown individual(s) spray-painted graffiti on the front door and wall of the location. In addition, the officers found three signs and four garbage bags shaped like human bodies on the sidewalk. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

Club President Ian Walsh Reilly accused members of Antifa of scrawling the words, “You're Cancelled" in red letters across the club’s heavy front doors. He said the black bags were meant to symbolize dead bodies of non-White victims of coronavirus.

The NYPD has not accused or linked the incident with Antifa.

Photos shared with Fox News also showed that a circle with three arrows was spray-painted on the sidewalk, a symbol often used by Antifa in protests. It echoes the signs from the 1930s used by the German anti-fascist resistance movement. The letters "ACAB" were spray-painted on the building, a common anarchist phrase slamming police officers as “all cops are b------s”

“We've kind of gotten to the point where, unfortunately, we have to deal with this sort of intolerance. And it's saddening, but we're defiant,” Reilly told Fox News. “If our support for the police is what brings this upon us, we will not back down from that support.”