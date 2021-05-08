Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC Times Square shooting sends young child, one other to hospital

Shooting occurred at 5 p.m. ET on 44th St. and 7th Avenue, according to the NYPD

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman and a young child between the ages of 3 and 4 were shot in Times Square in New York City Saturday afternoon and the suspect has fled the scene. 

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. ET on 44th St. and 7th Avenue, according to the New York Police Department. 

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive. There are currently no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. A portion of Times Square has been shut down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Your Money