Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC Times Square shooting leaves tourist hospitalized, suspects at large

Two suspects – both described as Hispanic males – remain at large, according to preliminary reports.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 21-year-old man who was visiting New York City was hospitalized Sunday evening after being shot outside the Marriott Hotel in Times Square while walking with his family, according to police

Sunday June 27, 2021 Citizen App

Sunday June 27, 2021 Citizen App

NYPD told Fox News that the shooting happened at 1535 Broadway shortly before 5:20 p.m. That address is in the heart of Times Square. It is the same address as the Marriott Hotel.

Sunday June 27, 2021 Citizen App

Sunday June 27, 2021 Citizen App

Police were asking people to avoid the area of West 45 Street and 7th Avenue and to expect delays in the surrounding area. 

COLORADO GOOD ‘SAMARITAN’ WHO KILLED GUNMAN FATALLY SHOT BY COP WHILE HOLDING SUSPECT'S RIFLE, POLICE SAY

Two suspects – both described as Hispanic males – remain at large. The shooting had come about as the result of an apparent dispute between two groups, The New York Post reported

Police told The Post that the man who was shot is expected to survive. 

Sunday June 27, 2021 Citizen App

Sunday June 27, 2021 Citizen App

No further details are available at this time.  

The shooting came on the same day that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- N.Y., called headlines of surging violence in America's major cities "hysteria."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday's shooting was also just a few feet from where a man opened fired last month, wounding three people, including a 4-year-old girl. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money