NYC thief on pink bicycle with butterflies robs girl, 10, for cell phone, police say

A thief riding a pink bicycle with butterflies on it in New York City robbed a 10-year-old girl of her cell phone before peddling away Wednesday, police said.

The girl was walking to school in Queens around 8 a.m. when a male on a girl's bicycle approached her, the New York Police Department said.

He then forcibly took her phone and sped off, authorities said. The girl reported pain in her hand and was treated by a school nurse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD released images of surveillance footage of the suspect on the bike and inside a convenience store buying snacks. Robberies in the city are slightly down, according to police data.

As of Sunday, the city experienced 9,647 reported robberies, compared to 9,686 in the same time frame in 2020. Felony assault, however, increased with 16,889 reports. That figure represents a 7% jump from the 15,787 reported last year.