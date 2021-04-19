NYC instructor 'relieved of his teaching duties' after criticizing racial 'indoctrination' of students

A math instructor has been "relieved of his teaching duties" after voicing criticism of his Manhattan private school's purported racial "indoctrination" of its students.

Grace Church School (GCS) sent faculty, staff and administrators a letter Sunday notifying them that parents had expressed discomfort and students had requested to be removed from teacher Paul Rossi's class after his public criticism.

"The well-being of our community is our first priority, and we take it seriously whenever students raise concerns about the professionalism of a teacher," said Head of School George Davison. "It is clear to me that Paul cannot be effective as a teacher at Grace any more. I have informed him that he is relieved of his teaching duties, and we've asked two support teachers to take over his math classes for the final quarter. He has been asked to not come into the building without prior coordination."

The notice, obtained by the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), also contained a letter that would be sent to parents.

"We find it regrettable that Paul Rossi chose to air his grievances with the school in the press, especially with an account that contains glaring omissions and inaccuracies," it read.

Rossi, however, is reportedly firing back in a response letter that accuses Davison of duplicity in how he has described racial teachings.

"I am writing in response to the letter that you sent over the weekend to my colleagues," Rossi wrote to Davison on Monday.

"Grace's public story — the story it is telling to the press and to its own community — has been very different from what you have told me. In light of your statement that my essay 'contains glaring omissions and inaccuracies,' and in support of those who will inevitably be scared into silence by seeing the price I am now paying for speaking up, I am compelled to share what you have told me in our previous conversations."

The response goes on to accuse Davison of admitting that GCS is "demonizing white people for being born" and making white students "feel less than, for nothing that they are personally responsible for."

In an email to Fox News, GCS claimed that Davison disputed Rossi's accusations in a response that was apparently missing from the document posted by FAIR.

"We disagree and that will remain," Davis purportedly said. "You misquoted me and attributed to me things that I had never said nor would ever say in the press. Your actions were unprofessional and I still defended your right to have a point of view. I will not in an email get into a point by point rebuttal because I know that you are not trustworthy given your past performance."

Prior to Sunday's letter, Rossi had told the Daily Mail that he was put on remote work out of safety concerns. The school's communication officer also reportedly told the Daily Mail that Rossi wouldn't be fired or punished for his article.

When asked for clarification, GCS spokesperson Topher Nichols told Fox News: "In terms of our previous statement on Paul's employment status. He remains on the payroll through the duration of his current contract. Last week he declined a renewed contract for the 21-22 school year."

Nichols added: "Paul was relieved of his teaching duties beginning this week not as discipline for his post, but because numerous students requested to be removed from his classroom because of Paul's unprofessional conduct and because he demeaned them publicly in the press."

A contact for Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On Tuesday, FAIR responded with audio that appeared to corroborate Rossi’s claims.

"So you agree that we’re demonizing kids," Rossi purportedly tells Davison in a phone call from March.

"We're demonizing… ki-- we're demonizing White people for being born," he responded, according to the audio provided by FAIR.

"And are some of our students White people?" Rossi followed. After Davison said "yes," Rossi asked why he wouldn't "just say" that the school was demonizing White kids.

"We are using language that makes them feel less than, for nothing that they are personally responsible for," Davison purportedly said.

Another tweet from FAIR claims to contain audio with Davison saying that he shared some of Rossi's concerns about anti-racist ideas. One of those included the "demonization of being White" and "the attempt to link anybody who's white to the perpetuation of white supremacy."