Summerlike temperatures to arrive in NYC after polar vortex, severe storm threat in Midwest

What a difference one week makes.

After days of unseasonable cold across the eastern half of the U.S., thanks to an appearance by the polar vortex last week, the nation's largest city will see a glimpse of summer on Friday to start the weekend.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said a warm front will bring summer-like temperatures to the Ohio Valley Thursday before arriving in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday.

Temperatures in New York City will reach the 80s, and be in the mid-70s with sun Saturday, according to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

"Then things will get cooler again, but you know what? We're going to see some warm temperatures at least for Friday, and that's the good news," Dean said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Dry conditions continue across the Southeast, with high pressure dominating the region, leading to sunshine and heat.

"We're dealing with warm temperatures across the South," Dean said.

Severe storm threat shifts to Midwest

A system that moved out of the Rockies Wednesday is bringing the threat of severe weather from the central and southern Plains stretching all the way to the Midwest.

"Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes will be possible and some flash flooding," Dean said on "Fox & Friends."

According to the NWS' Storm Prediction Center (SPC), about 56 million Americans are facing possible severe weather Thursday.

Major cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and St. Louis may see scattered severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

Forecasters said the biggest threat from any storm on Thursday is damaging downbursts or hail.

The WPC also warned of a moderate risk of excessive rainfall in the central Plains and lower Great Lakes.

"This same storm system will then head for the Northeast on Friday, thus shifting the severe threat into the region," the WPC said.