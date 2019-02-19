NYC subway rider killed after clothing gets caught on train, report says

A New York City subway rider was killed at Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday after being dragged underneath a train, according to a report.

The victim, identified only as being 39 years old, apparently had a piece of clothing caught on the train, law enforcement sources told New York City’s WNBC-TV.

ALLEGED NYC SUBWAY SHOOTER, A SUSPECTED MS-13 MEMBER, WAS IN US ILLEGALLY, ICE SAYS

The victim was later found in the East River tunnel used by the No. 7 train line, which connects Manhattan and Queens. Service on the line was interrupted for several hours, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The train also experienced “a mechanical problem as a result of the impact,” subway officials said in a Twitter message.

No further information was immediately available.