NYC workers pummel brazen attempted robbery suspect until he flees

A recent attempted robbery in New York City was thwarted by vigilante justice, as convenience store clerks banded together to beat a suspect in a shocking new video before the man fled empty handed.

Surveillance footage released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows the unknown attempted robbery suspect, wearing a gray hooded jacket, entering Convenience Smoke Shop on Webster Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights area of the Bronx around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said he demanded money, and video shows the suspect first reaching across the counter and attempting to grab a clerk.

The clerk swats him off at first until the suspect then climbs on top of the counter and jumps to the other side. Though the footage is blurred to hide the identities of the store workers, one employee, wearing white swings and strikes the suspect. At least two other workers join in, pummeling the suspect, who falls to the ground. The worker wearing white is seen delivering several more hard blows.

Police said the suspect fled the location. Investigators are asking the public for help identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or direct message NYPDTips. Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500.