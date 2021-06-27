NYC shuts down 300 construction sites over safety violations: report

New York City has shut down more than 300 construction sites in June because of safety violations spotted by building inspectors, according to a report.

The crackdown by the city’s Department of Buildings was prompted by the deaths of seven construction workers so far this year, including three in May, the New York Daily News reported.

The report comes as construction issues face new scrutiny in the U.S. following Thursday’s deadly collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida.

More than a third of the New York City sites shut down were in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported.

The deaths in New York City included a worker’s fall down an elevator shaft on May 22 and another worker’s four-story fall off the roof of a condemned bank building on May 27, the newspaper reported.

In addition to the deaths, more than 1,000 construction workers have been injured on the job in the city over the past two years, according to the report.

Most of the injuries involved falls because workers were not properly harnessed while working on higher floors of structures, the Daily News reported.

New York City has been in the midst of a building boom since 2014, with work at some 35,000 sites during that time, the report said.

A hearing is planned at City Hall in July regarding several new construction safety bills being proposed by city officials, the Daily News reported.