NYC shootings surge as gunfight in Brooklyn apartment lobby caught on video

As gun violence continues to increase in New York City, officials have released a new surveillance video of a recent shootout in the lobby of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 25 inside the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn's Gravesend neighborhood.

A group of unidentified men fired several rounds at each other in the lobby of an apartment building, according to police.

Video released by the NYPD shows one man brandishing a gun and opening fire as others run for cover

A second person is also seen opening fire as others run in the background.

The NYPD said no injuries were reported, and officials are still searching for those involved in the incident.

The Brooklyn shootout was among hundreds of shootings in the nation's largest city last month, up 166% in August compared to the same month last year, the NYPD said.

There were 242 shootings last month compared to the 91 recorded in August 2019, according to NYPD data.

Overall murders were also up in New York City for the first eight months of 2020 with 291 recorded when compared to the first eight months of 2019, which saw 217 through the end of August, an uptick of 34%.

The NYPD announced that robberies and assaults are also edging up in the city.

There were 1,276 robberies reported last month compared to 1,226 in August 2019, a 4.1% increase. Assaults also climbed in the Big Apple, with 2,027 last month compared to 1,987 in 2019, an increase of 2%.

