Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York City shooting: Gunman pretends to work on car, shoots man in the head multiple times in ambush attack

Police are reportedly investigating whether the suspect was disguised as a Hasidic man

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell on NYC crime surge, Harris’ ‘dangerous’ Christmas shopping comment Video

Leo Terrell on NYC crime surge, Harris’ ‘dangerous’ Christmas shopping comment

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell sounds off on New York City’s criminal justice politics and Vice President Kamala Harris calling on Americans to buy Christmas presents early because of global supply chain issues.

The NYPD released grisly surveillance video on Thursday that shows a suspect pretending to work on his car on a Queens street before ambushing a man and killing him with multiple shots to the head. 

The victim, 46-year-old Jermaine Dixon, walked across the street on Monday morning and opened the driver's side door of an SUV when the suspect started running toward him. 

Seconds later, the gunman fired multiple shots at Dixon from close range. Dixon was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES 8 INJURED IN THIRD MASS ATTACK IN SIX HOURS, POLICE SAY

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT. 

The NYPD described the suspect as "a dark-skinned male, last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and black clothing." He fled the scene in a white Nissan sedan. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are also investigating whether the gunman was disguised as a Hasidic man, according to the New York Post

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money