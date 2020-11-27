Expand / Collapse search
NYC SantaCon canceled amid coronavirus pandemic concerns

'All of the reindeer got the ‘rona, so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment,' organizers said

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
Ho Ho No!

The annual SantaCon pub crawl has been canceled this year in the Big Apple due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced the news on the event’s website.

“All of the reindeer got the ‘rona, so the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment,” the message read.

“There is no SantaCon NYC this year.”

SantaCon revelers gathered in cities across the nation dressed en masse as jolly ol' St. Nick. (Reuters)

Originating in San Francisco, SantaCon first came to New York City in 1998. Since then, masses of revelers dressed as Saint Nick have flooded Manhattan and Brooklyn — and their bars — for one Saturday in December.

The event is billed as a charitable Santa Claus convention. But it’s usually marred by rowdy drunks and despised by locals.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.