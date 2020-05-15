Expand / Collapse search
New York City
New York City resident finds 8-foot python outside of his front door

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
This is not something you would want to see outside your front door.

New York City police say they have wrangled an 8-foot python found near a property Friday in the city’s Bronx borough.

An 8-foot python was found Friday outside of a New York City home, its police department said. (NYPD)

“A Bronx resident left his house this morning to find this unexpected ssssssneaky visitor by his mailbox,” the department’s special operations unit tweeted.

Police say officers were “quick to respond” and that the snake now has been sent to a local animal shelter.