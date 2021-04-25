NYC protesters cross Brooklyn Bridge, clash with NYPD cops in Manhattan

Dozens of New York City protesters reportedly clashed with police and blocked traffic Saturday evening on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The crowd marched onto the bridge from the Brooklyn side, stopping cars along the way, then tussled with police near City Hall on the Manhattan side, according to the New York Post.

Several protesters were cited for obstructing traffic but no injuries were reported in the scuffles, the Post reported.

Video taken by photographer Leeroy Johnson shows police bicycle officers pushing the crowd back and advising them they needed to get off the bridge.

On Thursday, protesters in Central Park splashed red paint on the iconic statues leading into the area before marching uptown along Eighth Avenue to deface property.

A bus was reportedly tagged with graffiti and at least one restaurant was defaced.

Protests have broken out across the country after a tense week that included the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and several recent fatal police shootings.

