NYPD union head resigns after FBI raid on headquarters, home

The head of the New York Police Department's Sergeants Benevolent Association resigned Tuesday, hours after FBI agents raided SBA offices and his home in relation to a federal probe, Fox News has learned.

Ed Mullins stepped down at the request of the union's board amid allegations he misappropriated union funds.

"Given the severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome, the SBA Executive Board has requested that President Mullins resign from his position as SBA President," the board said in a letter to the union's membership.

An FBI spokesperson declined to elaborate on the nature of the raids, which also targeted Mullins' Long Island home, according to the New York Post.

The newspaper reported that FBI agents seized computer gear from the residence and boxes containing documents were hauled out of the union's Manhattan headquarters.

Fox News has reached out to Mullins and the union for comment.

Mullins was already under scrutiny for posting the arrest report of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's 25-year-old daughter, Chiara, online after she was taken into custody during a June 2020 demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd.

He also came under fire for calling a city official and city council member derogatory names. The case related to the posting of the arrest report was slated to go trial last month but was postponed when Mullins' lawyer experienced a medical emergency.

The trial is set to resume Oct. 27, according to the Post.

Mullins, leader of the union representing 11,000 NYPD members, has been a frequent, vocal critic of de Blasio's administration and penned a piece for MailOnline over the summer as the mayor's term nears its end.

