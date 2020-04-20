NYC police enforcing coronavirus social distancing restrictions arrest 3 outside synagogue

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City police enforcing coronavirus social distancing restrictions arrested three men officers say were gathered outside a closed Brooklyn synagogue and ignored warnings to separate.

It happened Thursday evening at the World Headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch.

Officers were dispatched to the synagogue in response to calls of New Yorkers not social distancing, NYPD’s top uniform cop Terence Monahan said.

“After numerous warnings from officers and continued disputes, three arrests were made,” Monahan tweeted Sunday. “Stay six feet apart.”

Menachem Hilel, 29, was charged with assault and criminal trespass, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Ariel Balon, 37, and Moshe Blumenfeld, 20, were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.

The synagogue, which complied with coronavirus orders to close, supported the arrests, the paper reported.

Those outside the synagogue were gathered there without the synagogue’s permission, Yaacov Behrman told the paper. Behrman is a spokesman for the synagogue.

“We made it clear that we support any action the police take to uphold the law,” he said.