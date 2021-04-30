NYC murder caught on video in broad daylight

The NYPD is on the hunt for a homicide suspect in connection with a brazen broad daylight shooting in Manhattan’s Upper East Side earlier this week.

It happened outside 131 East 95th Street between Lexington and Park avenues, police said. That area is just two blocks away from Central Park and lined with multimillion-dollar homes.

Police identified the victim as Chris Delinois, a 20-year-old Brooklyn man.

They released choppy surveillance video of the shooting, which shows one man rummaging through a trunk and running off before another hops out of the back seat of the idling SUV with a handgun before hopping back in. It crashes moments later and the video cuts away. There is no sound.

Surveillance video shows the shooting from multiple angles, some with sound and some without.

A man appears to exit the vehicle and open the rear hatch. While he’s outside, a gunshot can be heard.

"Oh s---!" someone says, as the man near the trunk can be seen sprinting away.

Seconds later, another man emerges from the rear driver-side door, holding a handgun.

He appears to be wearing the same clothes as the man in images police released of the suspect.

He yells something inaudible, then appears to climb back into the back seat as the driver tries to flee. The silver SUV slams into a parked car and the gunman hops back and out and runs off in the opposite direction.

Delinois was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Surveillance images of the suspected gunman show a Black male with a slim build wearing a black face mask, hooded sweatshirt and jacket, tight navy blue sweatpants and dark sneakers.

His slaying comes amid a sharp rise in gun violence in the Big Apple and following a summer full of antipolice protests and calls to defund law enforcement. There were reportedly almost three dozen shootings over the weekend alone.