NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley calls to defund police while employing private security

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Maya Wiley has called to defund the New York Police Department by cutting $1 billion, even while she enjoys private security at her luxury estate, according to the New York Post.

Wiley's partner Harlan Mandel paid the Prospect Park South Charitable Trust to patrol the surrounding area outside of their home without her knowledge, according to the report. The couple lives in a historic home estimated to be worth about $2.7 million in an area of Brooklyn where most major crime rates have decreased in the past year, even as violent crime has spiked in other parts of the city.

"Here they are wanting to defund the police — but to keep my family safe, we hire private security, which is probably staffed by retired cops or military," one NYPD source told the New York Post.

The private security is reportedly funded by about half of the 200 households in Wiley's neighborhood. One neighbor, David Langdon, told the Post that the added security gives residents, particularly elderly residents, peace of mind.

He told the newspaper that amid the spike in violence in the summer of 2020, even those who were not contributing to the private security were convinced.

"In the height of the Black Lives Matter thing in the summer, there was a whole movement afoot to try and defund, that people who weren’t even contributing were saying that, ‘We don’t do this,' Langdon told the publication.

Wiley is running against opponent Eric Adams, also a Democrat. Adams, however, supports a police reform agenda rather than calls to defund.

Neither Adams nor Wiley's campaigns responded to Fox News' requests for comment.