Manhattan covered in graffiti as demonstrators say NYPD budget cuts not enough
New York City lawmakers approved shifting $1 billion from policing to education and social services in the coming year, acknowledging protesters' demands to cut police spending — but falling short of what activists sought.
Hundreds of protesters continued their occupation of City Hall overnight, following Tuesday night's vote that included $837 million in budget cuts to the NYPD. In the photo, a graffiti-covered court building at 31 Chambers St.
Newly painted graffiti marks an historic building near where protesters affiliated with Black Lives Matter and other groups have congregated in a park outside of City Hall in Lower Manhattan on June 30, 2020 in New York City.
Graffiti-covered court building at 31 Chambers St., Manhatttan, N.Y. The area outside City Hall has been described as New York City's version of an "autonomous zone."
A group of protesters clashed with police in the early morning hours on Wednesday as tensions increased ahead of a City Council vote on New York City's budget, which included cuts to the police department. In the photo, a graffiti-covered court building at 31 Chambers Street.
New York City Council Tuesday night's vote included $837 million in budget cuts to the NYPD.Many demonstrators say the budget changes weren't enough, and some plan on staying camped outside City Hall indefinitely. Pictured, a graffiti-covered court building at 31 Chambers St.
A building is defaced with graffiti across the street from an encampment of protesters near City Hall in New York, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Similar to the Occupy Wall Street movement that took over Zuccotti Park for months, the group is now making food, medical and information stations available to assist those protesters that want to stay.
Newly painted graffiti covers an historic building near where protesters affiliated with Black Lives Matter and other groups have congregated in a park outside of New York City Hall on June 30, 2020 in New York City. On Tuesday night, the council voted to cut $837 million to the NYPD. Many demonstrators say the budget changes weren't enough, and some plan on staying camped outside City Hall indefinitely.
Many demonstrators say the budget changes weren't enough, and some plan on staying camped outside New York City Hall indefinitely.
