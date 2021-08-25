NYC man charged with helping transport Nicole Flanagan’s body in barrel to NJ

A Queens man has been arrested for his alleged role in helping transport the body of a hooker from New York City to New Jersey, where she was found stuffed in a barrel, officials announced Tuesday.

Aquellio Parker, 29, is accused of helping to move the remains of Nicole Flanagan, 44, to the residential neighborhood of Ridgefield Park, where her body was found on Aug. 13 inside a 55-gallon drum, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

There was no sign of injury to Flanagan, of Queens, and authorities are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Parker turned himself into the custody of the NYPD on Sunday, and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, officials said.

Before Flanagan’s remains were discovered, she had last been seen alive on Aug. 6 inside a Financial District apartment building, riding with a 25-year-old gang member to the 22nd floor, police sources have said.

On Aug. 11, the ex-con brought a large plastic barrel into the building at 95 Wall St. and one day after that, he was spotted wheeling it to a U-Haul van with an unidentified man who parked the vehicle at the rear service entrance, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear if Parker was the man driving the vehicle.

Parker was charged with being an accomplice to disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains, being an accomplice to desecrating, damaging and/or destroying human remains and conspiring with a co-defendant to disturb, move, conceal and/or desecrate a deceased body.

No other arrests in the case have been reported.

