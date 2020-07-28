NYC man shot at memorial for 2 teens killed on basketball court

A man was shot on Monday night at a memorial for two teens slain in a drive-by shooting while they were playing basketball on a Brooklyn court over the weekend, sources said.

The 22-year-old male was shot in the left shoulder at around 10:30 p.m. outside George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills, according to law enforcement sources.

The male suddenly felt pain in his left shoulder and was transported by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

NYPD RELEASES VIDEO OF DRIVE-BY SHOOTING THAT LEFT 2 TEENS DEAD

The unidentified victim had been attending a vigil for 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez and 18-year-old Antonio Villa, sources said.

Mendez and Villa were killed on Sunday when a gunman popped out of the sunroof of a dark-colored Honda SUV and opened fire into the park.

Mendez was struck in the head and died at the scene. Villa was also struck by gunfire and died later at Kings County Hospital.

A third teen was hit by a bullet in the leg in Sunday’s shooting but was expected to recover, police said.

Police were still looking for the gunmen in both incidents.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.