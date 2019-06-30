Expand / Collapse search
NYC man crushed by safe in Manhattan stairwell

By Larry Celona, Georgett Roberts | New York Post
A man was crushed and killed by a giant safe on Sunday while attempting to move the 600-plus pound equipment in Lower Manhattan, sources said.

The unidentified man and two friends were trying to get the large safe down a flight of stairs at 76 Mott Street at around 4:30 p.m. when they lost control, according to law enforcement sources.

76 Mott Street in Chinatown, Manhattan (Google Street View)

The safe, which weighs between 600 and 800 pounds, slid down the stairs and pinned the man against the wall of the stairwell.

“It was heavy – too heavy,” said a woman at the building on Sunday evening.

“Man was moving it from fourth floor and it come down on him.”

