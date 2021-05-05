Man, 69, placed in headlock and robbed in Brooklyn building

A mugger put a 69-year-old man in a headlock, knocked him down, and stole his wallet in Brooklyn this week, disturbing new surveillance video shows.

The victim was walking into the lobby of the Crown Heights building on Eastern Parkway at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect pushed him against the wall, put him in a headlock and threw him to the ground, according to police and the footage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mugger grabbed the victim’s wallet before taking off, cops said.

The suspect was still at large Wednesday.