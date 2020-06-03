NYC looters seen escaping in Rolls-Royce SUV worth at least $330,000

Looters have been captured on video piling into a Rolls-Royce SUV worth at least $330,000 after ransacking a store in New York City.

In the footage, taken on Monday night in Manhattan, unidentified individuals are seen carrying objects away from a store and then entering the luxury vehicle -- their apparent getaway car.

“Looters are literally pulling up in nice cars and cleaning out stores in #Soho. What #Curfew?” an NBC producer who shared the video wrote on Twitter. It has since gone viral.

Car and Driver magazine said the latest edition of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV in the video, which it described as “the epitome of wealth, incomparable interior comfort, quick and quiet operation,” is for sale starting at $332,750.

Carla Murphy, a New York City resident who witnessed some of the widespread looting in the area Monday night, told ABC News that “cars would drive up, let off the looters, unload power tools and suitcases and then the cars would drive away.”

"Then the cars would come back pick them up and then drive off to the next spot. They seemed to know exactly where they were going,” she added. “Some of the people were local, but there were a lot of out-of-towners."